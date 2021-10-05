BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that BKTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.84, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKTI was $2.84, representing a -48.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.50 and a 11.63% increase over the 52 week low of $2.54.

BKTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Nokia Corporation (NOK). BKTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bkti Dividend History page.

