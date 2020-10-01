BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BKTI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.92, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKTI was $2.92, representing a -19.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.63 and a 149.57% increase over the 52 week low of $1.17.

BKTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). BKTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19.

