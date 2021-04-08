BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKTI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BKTI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKTI was $4.98, representing a -9.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.50 and a 209.32% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

BKTI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ericsson (ERIC). BKTI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKTI Dividend History page.

