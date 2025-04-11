BK Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Provisions Fall Y/Y

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. Also, the bottom line reflected a jump of 22.5% from the prior-year quarter.



BK shares gained 2.5% in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected results.



Results were primarily aided by a rise in fee revenues and net interest income (NII) alongside lower provisions. Assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) balance grew on higher inflows. However, higher expenses and lower assets under management (AUM) balances were undermining factors.



The results excluded certain non-recurring items. Considering those, net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.15 billion, up from $953 million in the year-ago quarter. We had projected a net income applicable to common shareholders of $920.2 million.

BK’s Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the first quarter increased 5.9% year over year to $4.79 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 billion.



NII was $1.16 billion, up 11.4% year over year. The rise reflected higher reinvestment yields on maturing securities, partly offset by changes in the deposit mix. Our estimate for the metric was $1.08 billion.



Net interest margin (NIM) expanded 11 basis points (bps) to 1.30%. Our estimate for NIM was 1.23%.



Total fee and other revenues increased 4.2% year over year to $3.63 billion. The rise was primarily driven by an increase in all the components except investment management and performance fees and distribution and servicing fees. Our estimate for the same was $3.60 billion.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) were $3.25 billion, up 2.4% from the prior-year quarter. The rise was driven by almost all the components except staff expenses, distribution and servicing costs, and amortization of intangible assets. We had projected non-interest expenses of $3.38 billion.

BNY Mellon’s Asset Balances – Mixed Bag

As of March 31, 2025, AUM was $2.01 trillion, down marginally year over year. The fall reflected higher cumulative net outflows, partially offset by higher market values. Our estimate for AUM was $2.16 trillion.



AUC/A of $53.1 trillion increased 8.8% year over year, primarily reflecting higher market values, client inflows and net new business.

BK’s Credit Quality Improves

The allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.41%, down 3 bps from the prior-year quarter. As of March 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $213 million, down from $278 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company recorded $18 million of provision for credit losses. In the prior-year quarter, provisions were $27 million. We had expected the metric to be $17.6 million.

BNY Mellon Capital Position Improves

As of March 31, 2025, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.5%, up from 10.8% as of March 31, 2024. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6.2%, up from 5.9% as of March 31, 2024.

BK’s Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, BNY Mellon repurchased shares worth $746 million.

Our Take on BNY Mellon

Relatively higher interest rates, BK’s global expansion efforts and a strong balance sheet position are likely to keep supporting its top-line growth. Also, robust AUM balance is another positive. However, concentration risk due to the company’s higher dependence on fee-based revenues, higher funding costs and elevated expenses are worrisome.

Currently, BNY Mellon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

