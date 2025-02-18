BK Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.75% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where BK makes up 0.23% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Bank of New York Mellon Corp is $1.88/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/27/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BK, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
BK operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
