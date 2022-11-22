BK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.25, changing hands as high as $45.81 per share. Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.22 per share, with $64.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.72. The BK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.