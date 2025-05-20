BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $BJ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS ($BJ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,354,078,504 and earnings of $0.94 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BJ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 309,300 shares for an estimated $35,205,475 .

. WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,192 shares for an estimated $3,877,702 .

. ROBERT ALLAN STEELE sold 11,813 shares for an estimated $1,270,960

MONICA SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 10,963 shares for an estimated $1,267,870

SCOTT SCHMADEKE (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 4,531 shares for an estimated $533,706

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $301,254.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 318 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BJS WHSL CLUB HLDGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BJ forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.