BJ's Wholesale's (BJ) Multifaceted Approach Expands Horizon

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ, one of the leading operators of membership warehouse clubs, has been reinforcing its position in the industry with its strong customer value proposition and business model. Its relentless efforts to boost the membership base, simplify assortments, enhance digital capabilities and accelerate club openings have been contributing to sales. The company has been sparing no effort to bolster omnichannel operations and ramp up delivery services.

Membership Growth

BJ's Wholesale Club's commitment to enhancing its marketing and merchandising capabilities, combined with its strategic expansion into high-demand product categories and a diversified own-brand portfolio, has produced exceptional results. These proactive initiatives have played a pivotal role in driving a substantial increase in membership signups and renewals, resulting in a rise in membership fee income.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, membership fee income witnessed a year-over-year increase of 5%, driven by strong renewal rates and successful membership acquisition. We foresee a sustained improvement in membership fee income as new club openings ramp up.

Digital Innovation

BJ's Wholesale Club has been directing resources toward expanding digital capabilities to better engage with members and provide them with a convenient way to shop, including same-day delivery, curbside pick-up and buy online, pick up in-club. It has built a strong digital portfolio with Bjs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, delivery.bjs.com and BJ’s mobile app. These enable members to buy, review products and digitally add coupons to their membership cards.



Further, the company teamed up with DoorDash to provide on-demand grocery delivery from its stores. It also rolled out Same-Day Select, through which members, on payment of an upfront fee, can avail of either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries delivered in as little as two hours.



Management believes that digitally engaged members have higher average baskets and make more trips per year than members who shop in-club only. Digitally enabled comparable sales rose 15% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Clubs fulfill approximately 90% of digitally enabled sales.

Long-Term Growth Target

We believe that BJ's Wholesale Club’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and digitization should keep supporting comparable sales trends.



As part of its long-term financial targets, BJ’s Wholesale Club projected a low-to-mid-single-digit-percentage increase in comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales. The company, which shares space with Costco COST, Walmart WMT and Target TGT, guided total revenue growth of a mid-single-digit percentage. It expects a high-single-to-low-double-digit-percentage increase in earnings per share in the long run.

A Synopsis of Other Stocks

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. A customer-centric approach, strategic pricing, merchandise initiatives and an emphasis on memberships have helped Costco post consistent sales growth. The company’s net sales grew 9.4% year over year to reach $77,430 million, while membership fees jumped 13.7% to a total of $1,509 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Walmart has been diligently working to further strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Simultaneously, Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment. The company’s net sales grew 5.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.



Target has been deploying resources to enhance omnichannel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience. The company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target intends to spend approximately $4-$5 billion in fiscal 2023 to continue scaling operations, reaching new customers and enhancing services and supply-chain facilities.

