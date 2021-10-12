BJ's Wholesale To Offer Early Birds Deals Early This Year

(RTTNews) - Membership warehouse clubs operator BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) said it has decided to offer Early bird deals earlier this year starting from November 4 through November 29.

The company also said it will remain closed on Thanksgiving day, a tradition the retailer has been following for the last 15 years.

Throughout the month, deals are available on BJs.com and in-club, the company said.

Even though BJ's clubs are closed on Thanksgiving day, members can shop Black Friday deals online at BJs.com on the same day, it said in a statement. On Friday, November 26, customers can enjoy treasure hunt experience while shopping Black Friday deals in-club when it reopens at 7 a.m.

During this holiday season Bj's is offering convenient shopping options including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup.

Additionally, customers can opt for buy now, pay later scheme powered by Citizens Pay, if they shop for more than $99 on BJs.com for delivery and with in-club pickup and curbside pick-up.

