BJ's Wholesale To Offer Early Birds Deals Early This Year

(RTTNews) - Membership warehouse clubs operator BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) said it has decided to offer Early bird deals earlier this year starting from November 4 through November 29.

The company also said it will remain closed on Thanksgiving day, a tradition the retailer has been following for the last 15 years.

Throughout the month, deals are available on BJs.com and in-club, the company said.

Even though BJ's clubs are closed on Thanksgiving day, members can shop Black Friday deals online at BJs.com on the same day, it said in a statement. On Friday, November 26, customers can enjoy treasure hunt experience while shopping Black Friday deals in-club when it reopens at 7 a.m.

During this holiday season Bj's is offering convenient shopping options including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup.

Additionally, customers can opt for buy now, pay later scheme powered by Citizens Pay, if they shop for more than $99 on BJs.com for delivery and with in-club pickup and curbside pick-up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

