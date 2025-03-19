BJ's Wholesale Strengthens NJ Presence With New Whippany Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is set to open its 25th New Jersey location in Whippany on March 21, 2025. Situated at 831 State Route 10, the club will include an on-site BJ’s Gas station, offering competitive fuel prices with additional savings available through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. Designed to provide a seamless and value-driven shopping experience, the new club will offer a wide selection of discounted products, catering to the needs of local families and individuals.

BJ's Wholesale: Gateway to Value & Quality

The Whippany BJ’s Wholesale will offer a broad range of products, including fresh foods, produce, deli items, bakery goods, household essentials, home decor, pet supplies, toys and consumer electronics. Members will benefit from savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day, making it an attractive shopping destination for those seeking value. The club is designed to provide a one-stop shop wherein customers can find everything at affordable prices.



Moreover, BJ’s members can enjoy a unique shopping experience with a variety of perks. The club offers several time-saving options, such as curbside pick-up, in-club pick-up, same-day delivery and standard delivery through BJ’s website. Members shopping in-club can also utilize ExpressPay, which allows them to scan products as they shop and bypass the checkout line entirely, streamlining the shopping process.

BJ Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BJ's Wholesale’s Membership Benefits

For a limited time, new members can sign up for exclusive offers at the Whippany BJ’s Wholesale. The Club Card Membership is available for $25 for a one-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal, while the Club+ Card Membership is offered at $70 for a one-year membership. Club+ members receive additional benefits, including a 5-cent-per-gallon discount at BJ’s Gas and the opportunity to earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases.



The company also provides members with unbeatable prices on groceries, allowing them to save significantly on everyday essentials. The club’s membership program is risk-free, with a 100% money-back guarantee, making it an attractive option for shoppers looking for substantial savings. With these benefits, BJ aims to offer a cost-effective and convenient shopping experience to the Whippany community.

BJ’s Wholesale’s Growth Blueprint

The company continued its strong growth trajectory with impressive performance metrics in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. One of the primary drivers was membership growth, which reached an all-time high of more than 7.5 million members, with a strong renewal rate of 90%. The company has focused on enhancing its loyalty programs, offering gas discounts and free same-day deliveries for higher-tier members.



BJ saw strong engagement in its merchandising and digital initiatives, including an expanded product assortment and improved e-commerce experience, which contributed to a 26% year-over-year increase in digitally enabled comparable sales in the fiscal fourth quarter. Another critical factor was BJ's ongoing expansion strategy, with seven clubs and 12 gas stations opened in fiscal 2024, along with plans for 25-30 more locations over the next two fiscal years.



The company’s Fresh 2.0 strategy aims to increase shopping frequency and customer retention by positioning BJ's as a primary destination for groceries and fresh essentials. Alongside these efforts, BJ's investment in a new distribution center and digital enhancements further solidifies its long-term growth trajectory.

Stock Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) company have gained 17.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.6%.

