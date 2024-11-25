BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $87 from $75 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $87 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. BJ’s beat consensus expectations, but Roth MKM estimates this was mostly due to non-recurring/reversing items, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BJ’s is executing well, but the firm says it does not share the full enthusiasm seen in the market reaction with discrete benefits and Q4 EPS guidance below consensus.

