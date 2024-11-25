News & Insights

Stocks
BJ

BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $87 from $75 at Roth MKM

November 25, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $87 from $75 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. BJ’s beat consensus expectations, but Roth MKM estimates this was mostly due to non-recurring/reversing items, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BJ’s is executing well, but the firm says it does not share the full enthusiasm seen in the market reaction with discrete benefits and Q4 EPS guidance below consensus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.