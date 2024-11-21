BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $110 from $105 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $110 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a Q3 bottom-line beat, driven by traffic gains and expanding margins, while additionally announcing that it raised its membership fee by $5 and $10, respectively, for its Club and Club+ memberships. With BJ increasing its membership fee while still providing “immense value for its customers,” growing its warehouse count, and continuing to execute on initiatives, the firm says it remains “encouraged” about top- and bottom-line growth.
