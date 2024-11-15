BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $105 from $95 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $105 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Heading into Q3 prints from the discount retailer group, the firm says sentiment has been mixed on BJ’s throughout the year based on its conversations with investors, but the firm expects the company to post “solid results.” The firm is “slightly” raising its EPS estimate to 96c, versus consensus at 93c, to better account for the slightly better gross margin it forecasts.

