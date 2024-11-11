BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $100 from $90 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $100 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company’s fiscal Q3 report due on November 21. The firm, which notes that its increased target is based on a rolled forward FY27 EPS estimate of $4.70, forecasts Q3 EPS of 91c, versus the Street at 92c, and raised its comparable sales ex-gas growth forecast to 2% from 1.5% to reflect expected strength in BJ’s perishables business, a modest uptick in food inflation and a potential benefit from stock-up behavior related to hurricanes and port strike.

