BJ’s Wholesale narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to to $3.90-$4.00 from $3.75-$4.00

FY24 consensus $3.85. On August 22, the company previously guided to fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, at the high end of a 1% to 2% year-over-year growth range; fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to be approximately flat year-over-year; and fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS potentially toward the low end of a $3.75 to $4.00 range.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.