BJ’s Wholesale narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to to $3.90-$4.00 from $3.75-$4.00

November 21, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

FY24 consensus $3.85. On August 22, the company previously guided to fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, at the high end of a 1% to 2% year-over-year growth range; fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to be approximately flat year-over-year; and fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS potentially toward the low end of a $3.75 to $4.00 range.

