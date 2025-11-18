BJ's Wholesale Kicks Off Black Friday Deals to Power Holiday Spending

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is gearing up for a major holiday shopping event as it prepares to launch the Black Friday savings from Nov. 17 through Dec. 1, 2025. The retailer is positioning this multi-week promotion as one of its most comprehensive holiday sales, designed to attract early shoppers looking for deals on popular gifts, seasonal essentials and household upgrades.



With extended access to discounts and online-first Doorbusters, BJ’s Wholesale aims to give members more flexibility and value during the busiest shopping period of the year.

BJ’s Kicks Off Extended Black Friday Deals

Throughout the event, shoppers can expect significant markdowns across top categories such as toys, electronics, TVs, home goods and kitchen appliances. Deals include savings on large-screen 4K and OLED TVs, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, a gaming console bundle, air fryers, espresso machines and select massage chairs.



Toy promotions feature a range of high-demand playsets, ride-on items and holiday-ready gift picks, with many products qualifying for free shipping. By offering discounts across everyday essentials and trending items, the retailer aims to create a broad appeal for families preparing for the holiday season.



BJ’s Wholesale members can unlock additional convenience through several shopping options, including curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and traditional shipping. Those shopping in-club can use the retailer’s mobile app to scan items and check out digitally, helping reduce wait times and streamline the overall experience. These services are designed to support the high volume of seasonal shoppers while making holiday shopping faster and more efficient.



New and existing members can access all Black Friday deals beginning Nov. 17, both in-club and online. Shoppers interested in joining can sign up through the retailer’s website to take advantage of the promotional pricing and exclusive holiday offerings. The extended timeline of the event is intended to give members more opportunities to shop early, avoid crowds and secure in-demand products before they sell out.

BJ’s Black Friday Deals Aim to Drive Strong Seasonal Sales

The retailer is operating with adjusted hours during the season, including closures on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, with special hours on Black Friday, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. While schedules vary by location, BJ’s Wholesale encourages members to check their local club or its website for the most accurate information.



With deep discounts, flexible shopping options and extended availability, BJ’s Wholesale is positioning itself to capture strong holiday demand and deliver a smooth, value-driven experience for members nationwide.



Despite the recent pressure on BJ’s stock over the past three months, the retailer’s strong value proposition and robust holiday strategy position it well to attract traffic during the peak shopping period. Still, investors should watch how discretionary spending trends and margin dynamics play out as the season progresses.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 11.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.8% decline.

