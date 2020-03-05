BJ's Wholesale Guides FY20 EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) initiated its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2020. For the fourth quarter, comparable club sales excluding gasoline sales increased 0.3 percent.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.72 on net sales between $13.10 billion and $13.30 billion, with comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 1 to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.63 per share on net sales of $13.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.