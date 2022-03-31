BJ's Wholesale Club's (BJ) Same-Day Select to Boost Delivery

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is constantly making smart moves to enhance its delivery solutions. In a latest development, management announced the rollout of Same-Day Select, a membership add-on to BJ’s Same-Day Delivery service. This is an advanced option of an expedited grocery delivery for its members in around two hours. The latest upgrade is designed on the successful testing of the program in the last six months.



Members are likely to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a certain number of same-day grocery deliveries. They can choose from the two Same-Day Select packages, including Same-Day Select Multipack comprising 12 free deliveries for a year ($55) and Same-Day Select Unlimited consisting of unlimited free deliveries for a year-long period ($100).



Here, members can get delivered all the grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials. Also, members availing Same-Day Select will receive in-club pricing as well as make savings and earn rewards. They have to make a minimum order of $60 to qualify for the Same-Day Select delivery.



Apart from the launch of the Same-Day Select, BJ brings exciting grocery store prices whereby members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices and greater savings. Also, members can shop online and select a free curbside pickup or get them delivered with the same-day grocery delivery or ship-to-home options. Moreover, customers can try out BJ’s risk-free complete money-back guaranteed membership.

What’s More?

As grocery delivery is gaining traction even post pandemic, companies are expanding the delivery capabilities. BJ's Wholesale Club recently teamed up with DoorDash DASH to provide on-demand grocery delivery from its stores. This makes BJ the first ever wholesale club on the DoorDash platform. Hence, customers can easily avail home and grocery essentials on demand, and purchase BJ's products directly on the DoorDash app. Through the collaboration with DASH, BJ’s looks forward to offer convenience and flexible shopping solutions, thus enhancing customer value.



Additionally, BJ entered into a three-year exclusive agreement with CommerceHub, a leading e-commerce platform enabling online order fulfillment and delivery solutions. BJ's Wholesale Club is directing resources toward expanding its digital capabilities to better engage with members and provide them with a convenient way to shop, including curbside pick-up, buy-online and pickup-in-club facilities.



Clearly, BJ's Wholesale Club is sparing no effort to bolster its omni-channel operations and ramp up the delivery services. These initiatives coupled with robust membership trends, enhanced digital capabilities and a solid real estate pipeline are steadily contributing to its performance. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 9.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 10.3% decline.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks are Target TGT and Costco COST.



Target, a general merchandise retailer, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 3.5% and 6.7%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. TGT has an expected EPS growth rate of 16.5% for three-five years.



Costco, a leading warehouse club operator, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s fiscal 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 12.3% and 17%, respectively, from the corresponding last fiscal year’s tallies. COST has an expected EPS growth rate of 8.9% for three-five years.

