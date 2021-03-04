BJ's Wholesale Club Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter soared to $95.88 million or $0.69 per share from $41.76 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.70 per share, compared to $0.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 13.7 percent to $3.95 billion from $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 13.7 percent to $3.86 billion as well as membership fee income increased 11.0 percent to $77.56 million from last year.

Comparable club sales for the quarter increased 13.0 percent from last year. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 15.9 percent, including digitally enabled sales growth of 168 percent.

