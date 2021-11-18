BJ's Wholesale Club Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the third quarter grew to $126.52 million or $0.92 per share from $122.80 million or $0.88 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.91 per share, compared to $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 14.3 percent to $4.26 billion from $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.80 per share on revenues of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 14.4 percent to $4.17 billion and membership fee income increased 7.7 percent to $91.49 million from last year. Digitally-enabled sales growth was 44 percent.

Total comparable club sales increased 13.1 percent, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 27.2 percent. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, grew 5.7 percent, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 24.2 percent.

On Tuesday, the company's Board of Directors approved a new $500.0 million share repurchase program, effective immediately and expires in January 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.