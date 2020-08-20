BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 compared to $0.39, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales improved 18.4% year-on-year to $3.87 billion. Total revenue increased 18.2% to $3.95 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter.

Comparable club sales for the second quarter rose 17.2%. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 24.2%.

