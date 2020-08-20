Markets
BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 compared to $0.39, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales improved 18.4% year-on-year to $3.87 billion. Total revenue increased 18.2% to $3.95 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter.

Comparable club sales for the second quarter rose 17.2%. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 24.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular