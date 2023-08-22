BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Comps. Down 5.3%

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) reported second-quarter net income of $131.3 million compared to $141.0 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.97 compared to $1.03. Adjusted net income was $131.2 million, down 9.1% from prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.97 compared to $1.06. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second-quarter net sales were $4.86 billion, a decline of 2.9% from a year ago. Total revenues were $4.96 billion, a decline of 2.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $5.15 billion in revenue.

Total comparable club sales decreased by 5.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 1.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase approximately 2% year-over-year. The company expects fiscal 2023 GAAP and adjusted EPS to be in the $3.80 to $3.92 range.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.