BJ's Wholesale Club Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the first quarter declined to $81.58 million or $0.59 per share from $95.73 million or $0.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income was $0.72 per share, compared to $0.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 1.9 percent to $3.87 billion from $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 1.7 percent to $3.78 billion as well as membership fee income increased 8.6 percent to $86.39 million from last year. Digitally-enabled sales growth was 31 percent.

Comparable club sales edged up 0.3 percent. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, decreased 5.0 percent, reflecting a two-year stacked comp club sales of 22.0%

"Given the level of uncertainty associated with the evolution of the pandemic and consumer behavior, fiscal 2021 remains difficult to forecast. As a result, we will continue to refrain from offering formal detailed guidance," said Laura Felice, CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.