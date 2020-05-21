BJ's Wholesale Club Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday that net income for the first quarter soared to $95.73 million or $0.69 per share from $35.80 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 20.8 percent to $3.80 billion from $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales grew 21.1 percent to $3.72 billion as well as membership fee income increased 8.4 percent to $79.57 million from last year.

Comparable club sales for the first quarter increased 19.9 percent from last year. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, increased 27.0% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.