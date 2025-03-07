BJ's Wholesale Club Opens In Southern Pines, North Carolina

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) has opened its new Southern Pines, North Carolina location at 205 Southern Road on March 7, 2025. The club includes a BJ's Gas station, offering low fuel prices and additional savings through the BJ's Fuel Saver Program.

Club Manager Drew Owens emphasized BJ's commitment to providing up to 25% savings on groceries and essentials for local families. The store offers fresh food, household goods, electronics, and more.

BJ's continues its community support efforts, partnering with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to donate food weekly to local organizations. CEO Amy Beros welcomed BJ's as a valuable partner in fighting hunger.

Shoppers can use curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, and ExpressPay for a seamless shopping experience. Limited-time membership offers include $40-$80 welcome rewards and discounts on BJ's Gas.

BJ is currently trading at $115.43 or 2.76% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.