BJ's Wholesale Club To Open Warner Robins Location On September 12

August 26, 2025 — 08:06 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) will open its new Warner Robins, Georgia, location on September 12 at 6201 Watson Blvd.

The site will include a BJ's Gas station, set to open August 27 at 6:30 AM, offering members everyday low fuel prices with added savings through BJ's Fuel Saver Program.

The club will provide fresh foods, bakery goods, household essentials, electronics, and other products at prices up to 25% lower than grocery stores.

Members can shop in-store or online with options including curbside pickup, same-day delivery, and ExpressPay through the BJ's mobile app. New members can join with limited-time offers, including welcome rewards and discounts on fuel and purchases through The Club and Club+ memberships.

Tuesday, BJ closed at $96.15, up 0.87%, and is trading after hours at $96.39, up 0.25%, on the NYSE.

