BJ's Wholesale Club To Offer Holiday Gift Deals From Dec. 6 To 24

(RTTNews) - Retailer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) announced Thursday offers for holiday gifts through December 24, with exceptional deals on toys, video games, kitchen appliances, gift baskets, electronics and more.

From December 6 through December 24, the operator of membership warehouse clubs offers up to 30% off on various toy brands, such as Bluey, Hot Wheels, Barbie and more.

Top toy deals include Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch Toy, $39.99 after $15 savings; Bluey Family Celebration Home and Backyard Fun, $39.99 after $10 savings; Barbie Hugs 'N' Horses Playset, $44.99 after $5 savings; and Can-Am Renegade ATV Ride-on, $174.99 after $75 savings, among others.

The company also offers incredible deals on items across various categories. These include Sony PlayStation 5 Console - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, $419.99 after $5 savings; Cinema Pop Up Movie Theater Kit V2, $89.99 after $60 savings; HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, $579.99 after $220 savings; Samsung 65" Q80DD QLED 4K Smart TV, $897.99 after $702 savings; and Samsung Galaxy 11" Tab A9+ Tablet, 64GB Bundle with Bonus Book Cover, $149.99 after $70 savings.

Tim Morningstar, Chief Membership Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club, said, "BJ's provides members with convenient one-stop shopping and unbeatable value on the season's most in-demand gifts. The December Gifting Event gives our members an opportunity to take advantage of exclusive deals and help those last-minute holiday shoppers."

Additionally, BJ's One Mastercard cardholders can earn Double Rewards on eligible items.

Non-cardholders can apply for a BJ's One Mastercard ahead of the savings event.

