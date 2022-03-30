Markets
BJ's Wholesale Club Launches Same-Day Select Service

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a membership warehouse club, Wednesday announced the launch of Same-Day Select, a Membership add-on to its popular Same-Day Delivery service.

BJ's said the new Select service is an upgrade option for its members. With a one-time fee payment, they can choose from two different Same-Day Select packages for grocery deliveries, delivered in as little as two hours.

Same-Day Select Multipack offers 12 free deliveries for a one-year period at $55, and Same-Day Select Unlimited offers unlimited free deliveries for a one-year period at $100.

The chainwide launch follows the successful testing of the program over the last six months.

Members can enroll in Same-Day Select online to start saving with this program immediately. All grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials, are available for delivery.

In addition, members using Same-Day Select receive in-club pricing as well as the ability to earn rewards and use BJ's coupons. Eligible items may vary by location. Orders must meet a minimum of $60 to qualify for Same-Day Select delivery.

