BJ's Wholesale Club Launches 2025 Holiday Toy Collection

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday revealed its must-have holiday toys as the shopping season kicks off early.

The retailer offers top toys from brands like Disney, Barbie, LEGO, Play-Doh, and Hot Wheels at unbeatable prices.

This year's top holiday toys, featuring the largest selection of BJ's Exclusives ever, include:

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Families: Mama's House Value Pack (BJ's Exclusive)

Bluey Ice Cream Truck Vehicle & Figures Playset

Disney Princess Cinderella Carriage & Doll Figure Playset (BJ's Exclusive)

Play-Doh Fridge Fun Kitchen Playset (BJ's Exclusive)

Maisto F1 1:41 RC Car with Bonus Track

GUND PAW Patrol 6-Inch Stuffed Animal Plush Multipack (BJ's Exclusive)

Gabby's Dollhouse Movie Room Figures 2-Pack Playset (BJ's Exclusive)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Playset with Figures (BJ's Exclusive)

LEGO Botanical Collection Hibiscus Buildable Flower Set

ZhuZhu Pets City Bundle Playset (BJ's Exclusive)

Disney Duckalooz Mega Pack Collectible Ducks (BJ's Exclusive)

Hape 100-Piece Wooden Railway Train Table Set (BJ's Exclusive)

Barbie Dream Closet Playset with Doll

Hot Wheels Action Loop & Launch Track Set (BJ's Exclusive)

In addition to toys, BJ's offers a wide selection of seasonal décor, groceries, and household essentials—everything shoppers need to gift, entertain, host guests, and make the season magical.

Members shopping via the BJ's mobile app or online at BJs.com can choose curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, or shipping. In-club shoppers can use the app's ExpressPay feature to quickly scan items and skip the checkout line.

