BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.56, changing hands as high as $70.41 per share. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BJ's low point in its 52 week range is $60.33 per share, with $80.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.