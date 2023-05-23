BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Q1 Profit Matches Estimates; Total Revenues Up 5.0%

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) said the company reported a record first quarter in net income and adjusted EBITDA, showing the power of its business model and the warehouse club channel. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 5.7% year-over-year. Looking forward, the company said its fiscal 2023 outlook on its business remains unchanged given the sustained strength in grocery business and the gains in market share.

First quarter net income increased to $116.1 million from $112.5 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.85 compared to $0.82. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.4% to $257.0 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.87. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $4.72 billion, up 5.0% from previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $4.8 billion in revenue. Total comparable club sales increased by 2.0% in the first quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.