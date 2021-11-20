BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' (NYSE:BJ) three-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) share price has flown 218% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 22% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added US$983m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 34% per year. In comparison, the 47% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:BJ Earnings Per Share Growth November 20th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 66% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 47% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

