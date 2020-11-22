BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.0% to close at US$42.00 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.7b were what the analysts expected, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.88 per share, an impressive 40% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings after the latest results. NYSE:BJ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Following last week's earnings report, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' 16 analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$15.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 3.0% to US$2.62 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$14.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.40 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$51.61, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings analyst has a price target of US$59.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$41.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.7% increase next year well below the historical 3.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$51.61, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that we have uncovered.

