BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $77.47 in the previous session. BJ's Wholesale Club has gained 10.6% since the start of the year compared to the -27.3% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -3.1% return for the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 18, 2022, BJ's reported EPS of $1.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.83 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 8.86%.

For the current fiscal year, BJ's is expected to post earnings of $3.38 per share on $18.62 billion in revenues. This represents a 4% change in EPS on a 11.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.67 per share on $19.95 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.84% and 7.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

BJ's may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

BJ's has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 22X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 12.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.9X versus its peer group's average of 10.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, BJ's currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if BJ's passes the test. Thus, it seems as though BJ's shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BJ Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BJ have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is H&R Block, Inc. (HRB). HRB has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. H&R Block, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.49%, and for the current fiscal year, HRB is expected to post earnings of $3.76 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. have gained 28.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.9X and a P/CF of 10.4X.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BJ and HRB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.



