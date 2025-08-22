BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $150.705 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $144.988 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.456 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $5.256 billion from $5.092 billion last year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.705 Mln. vs. $144.988 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $5.256 Bln vs. $5.092 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its annual earnings guidance, which is in line with Street view.

For fiscal 2025, BJ's Wholesale Club now expects adjusted income of $4.20 to $4.35 per share against the earlier outlook of $4.10 to $4.30 per share. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to register income of $4.31 per share, for the year.

The company still anticipates full-year capital expenditure of around $800 million.

