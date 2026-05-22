BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $142.73 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $149.77 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $142.73 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $5.529 billion from $5.033 billion last year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142.73 Mln. vs. $149.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $5.529 Bln vs. $5.033 Bln last year.

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