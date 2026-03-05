BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $125.85 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $122.66 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.85 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $5.575 billion from $5.279 billion last year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125.85 Mln. vs. $122.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $5.575 Bln vs. $5.279 Bln last year.

