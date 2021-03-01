BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BJ

In trading on Monday, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.79, changing hands as low as $39.69 per share. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BJ's low point in its 52 week range is $19.13 per share, with $50.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.77.

