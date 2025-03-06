BJ's Wholesale Club FY25 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, retailer BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) initiated its adjusted earnings and comparable club sales for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share on comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, growth of 2.0 to 3.5 percent.

On average, 23 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.