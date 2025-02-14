BJ's Wholesale Club Debuts In Brooksville - FL With Limited-Time Member Deals

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), a US-based membership-only warehouse club chain, Friday has announced the opening of its Brooksville, Florida location on February 21, 2025.

Situated at 13085 Cortez Blvd., the club includes a BJ's Gas station, which offers low fuel prices and additional discounts through the BJ's Fuel Saver Program. The gas station began operations on February 6.

Local shoppers can now join the new club with limited-time exclusive offers. New members can get The Club Card Membership for $25/year with BJ's Easy Renewal or The Club+ Card Membership for $70/year. Club+ members enjoy 5¢ off per gallon at BJ's Gas and 2% back in rewards on most BJ's purchases.

BJ is currently trading at $106.3 or 0.61% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

