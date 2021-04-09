Markets
BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney Passes Away - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) said Friday that its president and chief executive officer, Lee Delaney, passed away on Thursday due to presumed natural causes.

The company has appointed Bob Eddy, who is currently Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of the company, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Eddy joined the company in 2007 and was named Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer in 2011. He assumed the role of Chief Administrative Officer in 2018.

Additionally, Christopher Baldwin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been appointed Executive Chairman.

