BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Nov 19, before the market opens. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has been stable at 63 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a sharp improvement from 41 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, this operator of membership warehouse clubs has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Westborough-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a significant margin.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3,697 million, indicating growth of 14.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

BJ's Wholesale Club’s top line might have benefited from coronavirus-led stockpiling and shift to food-at-home trend. The company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories and building own-brands portfolio is commendable. It also remains committed toward enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to customers. Cumulatively, these endeavors have been contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income and decent comparable club sales growth.



The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant stay-at-home trends have led to an increase in online shopping. Clearly, BJ's Wholesale Club has been sparing no effort to ramp up delivery services. The company has been directing resources toward expanding digital capabilities in order to better engage with members and provide them a convenient way to shop, including same-day delivery, curbside pick-up, and buy-online, pickup-in-club.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism, we cannot ignore the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expense owing to the incremental costs related to the pandemic. This includes pay and benefits for associated members, safety and protective equipment costs, and other operational expenses.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BJ's Wholesale Club this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BJ's Wholesale Club has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +10.94%.

3 More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +16.53% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lowe's Companies LOW has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.