Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ). BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BJ has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that BJ has a P/CF ratio of 15.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.97. Over the past year, BJ's P/CF has been as high as 16.19 and as low as 11.50, with a median of 13.89.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BJ's Wholesale Club is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BJ sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

