BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed the most recent trading day at $40.94, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 12.36% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2% in that time.

BJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 35.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.64 billion, up 8.93% from the year-ago period.

BJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $14.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.37% and +8.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BJ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.62, so we one might conclude that BJ is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BJ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.