BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $67.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had lost 1.9% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

BJ's Wholesale Club will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.16 billion, up 7.61% from the prior-year quarter.

BJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $17.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.62% and +5.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BJ's Wholesale Club is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.78.

We can also see that BJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.