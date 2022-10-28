BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed the most recent trading day at $77.81, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 2.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Wholesale Club as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BJ's Wholesale Club is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $19.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.77% and +14.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BJ's Wholesale Club has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.72.

It is also worth noting that BJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.