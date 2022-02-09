BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $63.40, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had lost 2.78% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Wholesale Club as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BJ's Wholesale Club is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion, up 11.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BJ's Wholesale Club's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.37, which means BJ's Wholesale Club is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BJ has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Services - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

