BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $75.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

BJ's Wholesale Club will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 12.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $19.05 billion, which would represent changes of +10.77% and +14.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. BJ's Wholesale Club is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BJ's Wholesale Club has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.65.

Also, we should mention that BJ has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.