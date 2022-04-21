BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed the most recent trading day at $69.98, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 8.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

BJ's Wholesale Club will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.16 billion, up 7.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $17.65 billion, which would represent changes of +0.62% and +5.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.32, so we one might conclude that BJ's Wholesale Club is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BJ has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.