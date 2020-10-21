BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) closed at $41.62, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the wholesale membership warehouse operator had gained 0.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

BJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BJ is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.70 billion, up 14.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $15.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +77.4% and +15.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BJ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.95.

Investors should also note that BJ has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

